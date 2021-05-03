Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.31. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

