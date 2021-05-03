Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Covetrus by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its stake in Covetrus by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 540,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $213,017.04. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60. Insiders have sold a total of 39,758 shares of company stock worth $1,293,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

