Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.27 million.Harmonic also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. 818,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,232. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.71.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.