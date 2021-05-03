Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Harsco has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

