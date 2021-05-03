HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $14,558,073.25 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $201.06 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $205.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

