HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.10.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,388 shares of company stock valued at $79,827,887. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

