Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,864 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAK. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

