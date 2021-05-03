HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) vs. Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Head to Head Comparison

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 6.86% 4.19% 2.94% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

72.1% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HealthStream and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 4 1 0 2.20 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Clikia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $254.11 million 3.00 $15.77 million $0.44 54.91 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, compensation management, succession planning, competency management, disclosure management, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

