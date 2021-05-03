Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares rose 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 47,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,294,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.