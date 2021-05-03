Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.71 billion and approximately $345.57 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00055494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.33 or 0.00333833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009326 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027199 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,998,615 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

