Hegic Hits Market Cap of $84.10 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $84.10 million and $6.12 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.83 or 0.00889601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.15 or 0.09400389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

