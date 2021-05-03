Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HSDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,515. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 96,214 shares in the last quarter.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

