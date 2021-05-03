HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €49.86 ($58.66) on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €29.68 ($34.92) and a 12-month high of €55.85 ($65.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €48.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

