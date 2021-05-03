Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Henry Schein by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Henry Schein by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

