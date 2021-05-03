Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a P/E ratio of 143.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

