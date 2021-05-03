Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 548,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,238.5 days.

OTCMKTS HIBRF opened at $1.32 on Monday. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Hibernia REIT Company Profile

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

