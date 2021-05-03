Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.