Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 236.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $16,917,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,103,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 46.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,146,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.70 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.