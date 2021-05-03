Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

HZNP stock opened at $94.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 70,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $6,614,803.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,243.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,969 shares of company stock worth $20,943,333. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

