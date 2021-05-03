Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

NOC stock opened at $354.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $356.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

