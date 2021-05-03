Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Olin worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

