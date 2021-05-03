Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,831,000 after purchasing an additional 199,920 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.70 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

