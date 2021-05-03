Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,274 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

Shares of GM opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

