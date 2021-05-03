Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 1,900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $1,838,000. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 210.7% during the first quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

MRK stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

