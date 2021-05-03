Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $698.43-713.78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.66 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.100 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of HRC opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

