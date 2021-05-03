Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

HRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

HRC opened at $110.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

