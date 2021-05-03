Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.91 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.10 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $110.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.