HM Capital Management LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 156,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $400.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

