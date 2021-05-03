HollyFrontier (HFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%.

Shares of HFC opened at $35.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

