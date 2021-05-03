HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $872.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

