Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.10 on Monday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HMN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

