Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

HWDJF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

