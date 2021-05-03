Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,424 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.80. 39,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

