Howland Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $58.51. The company had a trading volume of 617,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,766,031. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $247.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

