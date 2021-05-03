Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $82,338,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $119.29. 5,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

