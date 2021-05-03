Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group makes up 1.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.56. 721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

