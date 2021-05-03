Howland Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $43,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.24. The company had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,337. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.31. The company has a market cap of $182.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

