H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 954,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,928 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 108,937 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,110. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

