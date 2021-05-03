Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $65.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

