Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.39. 9,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,310,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,845,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,441,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 389,888 shares of company stock worth $7,289,167 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

