Huobi BTC Trading Up 6.6% This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $246.58 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $57,023.70 or 1.00197216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

