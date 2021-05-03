Huobi Token Trading Up 46.2% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Huobi Token coin can now be bought for about $26.85 or 0.00045945 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $4.91 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.41 or 0.00870003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00097970 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,401.27 or 0.09242800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Huobi Token Coin Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.