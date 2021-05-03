HYCON (HYC) Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $768,419.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYC is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,936,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,936,756 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

