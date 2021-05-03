Hyve Price Hits $0.23 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $6.01 million and $1.12 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

