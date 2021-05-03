IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

