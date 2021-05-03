IBM Retirement Fund Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 134,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,559 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA opened at $67.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.