IBM Retirement Fund Sells 62 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alleghany by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Alleghany by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alleghany by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $678.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.00. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $434.53 and a 1-year high of $688.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

