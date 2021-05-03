IBM Retirement Fund Sells 98 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $212.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

