IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $153,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $50.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

