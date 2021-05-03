Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives $56.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.88.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Ichor alerts:

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $2,196,650 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.